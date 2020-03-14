The rumoured 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine could power the forthcoming micro SUV likely dubbed the Hornbill

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Tata Motors is working on an all-new three-cylinder direct-injected turbo petrol engine. While details regarding its power and torque figures are yet unknown, it could be first employed in the forthcoming micro SUV. The homegrown manufacturer will likely introduce its five-seater small SUV in the later stages of this year.

It will be slotted below the Nexon compact SUV and is expected to be priced between Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). At the biennial 2020 Auto Expo concluded last month, Tata unveiled the HBX concept. It is nothing but the more rugged and close-to-production version of the H2X concept that debuted at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show last March.

Tata has made an impressive start to 2020 with the introduction of facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon alongside the Nexon EV and the all-new Altroz. Following the Altroz, the H2X micro SUV will be the second model to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and will boast the styling based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The micro SUV will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV NXT and Renault Kwid among others and its launch could be followed by the Gravitas seven-seater premium SUV based on the Harrier. It could be dubbed the Hornbill and will have higher ride height and tall pillars compared to the regular entry-level hatchbacks to differentiate itself from the crowd.

The Hornbill has been expected to use the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine from the Tiago with BSVI compliance. It produces 86 PS and 113 Nm and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT in the hatchback. Similar transmission choices could be made available with the micro SUV as well but with the aforementioned smaller 1.0-litre turbo unit, if the rumour comes into existence.

The 1.05-litre Revotorq naturally-aspirated diesel engine has already been axed as it won’t be upgraded to meet BSVI standards coming into effect from April 1, 2020.