Tata HBX (Ignis Rival) To Launch In 2020 Festive Season

Tata HBX concept debuted at the Auto Expo 2020 in a near-production format, with the sub-4-metre model slated to rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100

Tata Motors has been on a new car launching spree. It launched the Altroz, its most premium hatchback, recently and will soon introduce the Gravitas, which is the larger version of the Harrier. Other than this, the company has already introduced the revised version of the likes of Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

However, the company isn’t done with its new model onslaught. At the latest Auto Expo, the homegrown manufacturer introduced the Tata HBX mini-SUV concept in a near-production state. The new model will likely launch around the festive season this year and would go on to rival models like the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

The Tata HBX concept is an evolved version of the H2X concept that was previewed at the Geneva Motor Show last year. The latest version is said to reflect the production model by as much as 97%, which means we could be looking at the most radical crossover-hatchback to ever go on sale in the country. Compared to the concept model, however, the production version will likely miss out on the roof-mounted rack, auxiliary lamps and more practical mirrors.

On the inside, the production model of the Tata HBX will share aplenty with the Altroz. In fact, the steering wheel, instrument cluster indicator stalks, infotainment unit and climate control panel are a direct lift from the B2-segment hatchback. However, the new model will out on some of the premium features of the Maruti Baleno-rival.

Also, unlike the Tata Altroz, the HBX won’t be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol motor will output 86PS and 113Nm as its peak output. The new model will lock horns with both Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100.

Other than this, even the likes of Swift and Grand i10 will rival the upcoming crossover-hatchback. Prices of the new model could start at Rs 6 lakh and go all the way to Rs 9.5 lakh.