Tata HBX (Hornbill) To Be Launched With 5 Segment-First Features

The Tata HBX will go on to become the most affordable car in Tata’s lineup in India, and will compete against the Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Tata Motors has been working on a new micro-SUV for the Indian market, which will go on to become the most affordable offering in its line-up. The homegrown carmaker showcased the product at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, but it was still in concept form. However, Tata had claimed that the concept is about 95 per cent of what the production-ready model will be.

Below mentioned is a list of five segment-first features of the upcoming HBX micro-SUV which will make it a favourable option over the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, for the buyers.

1) Semi-digital Instrument Cluster

Tata will be offering the top-end trims of the HBX with a semi-digital instrument cluster that will get a 7-inch TFT colour display, apart from the analogue speedometer. This is the same unit seen in Tata’s premium hatch, the Altroz. It will display information like power, torque, door-open warning.

2) Dash-mounted Touchscreen Infotainment Screen

The HBX concept sported a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that was mounted atop the dashboard, unlike any of its rivals. A similar setup will also be carried over to the production model.

3) Harman Sound System

Just like its bigger siblings, the HBX will also feature a four-speaker and two/four tweeter system sourced from Harman, which will the best in its class.

4) Cruise Control

The production-ready HBX will also be equipped with a cruise control feature, which will make it the most affordable car in the country to be offered with the said feature.

5) Split Headlamp Design

The HBX is based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy, which means that it sports a split headlamp design at the front, which makes the car look sporty and gives it a premium look.

The Tata HBX is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine only. The said powertrain is offered with the Tiago, Tigor as well as the Altroz, and puts out 86 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque.

The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and an optional automatic gearbox. Tata will likely launch the production-ready HBX in the second half of this year.