Tata HBX Concept Is 97% Close To Production Model, Says Pratap Bose

The production version of the Tata HBX concept will launch later this year and will go on to rival the likes of Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100

Tata Motors, the homegrown SUV maker, has one of the largest displays at the Auto Expo 2020. At the latest version of the country’s largest motor show, the company has brought a slew of new models in the form of the Gravitas, Altroz EV, Harrier AT, Sierra concept and HBX concept.

While the former three of these are production-spec vehicles, the latter two are still in concept stages. The only catch here is that it has come to light the HBX is 97% close to what the production version would look like as claimed by Pratap Bose, VP – Global Design, Tata Motors.

Tata HBX concept is based on the H2X design study that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production version will be positioned lower to the Nexon and the Altroz but above the Tiago. It will be a direct rival to cross-hatchbacks like the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. Also, it will become the second recipient of the ALFA architecture after the Altroz.

Also, the fact is the Tata HBX concept looks almost like the production version and this upcoming model will be easily among the most radical designs in the segment. This comes as a bit of a surprise if you consider that the design study is quite radical and pushing it to production won’t be an easy task. It’s likely that bits like the bold wheel arches, auxiliary fog lamps and large wheels shod with all-terrain tires would be shown the door.

The Tata HBX has been based on the company’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy and comes with the same taut surfaces and crisp lines that were first seen on the Harrier. In line with this, its front fascia even bears some resemblance with that of the bigger sibling. Also, the company says that the design of the H2X has the ‘rhino DNA’, which is reflected by the bold haunches and the muscular stance.

Like we said, underpinning the Tat HBX is the company’s ALFA modular platform. The first recipient of this new-age architecture is the Altroz and following the HBX, even the production-spec Sierra could make use of the same foundation. The production model of the HBX will be sold with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that will be shared with the Altroz. It will likely output 85 PS and 115 Nm, while transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Our guess is that the launch of the production-spec Tata H2X would take place by the festive season of this year. It will be aimed squarely at the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 and even turn out to be an indirect rival of the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.