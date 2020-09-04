Tata Harrier XT+ Variant With Panoramic Sunroof Launched At Rs. 16.99 Lakh

Tata Harrier XT+ is equipped with a host of features including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of a new variant for the Harrier mid-size SUV following the debut of the Nexon XM (S) trim with the most affordable sunroof within that range. The Harrier XT+ grade is being sold with a price tag of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi introductory). In the second month of this calendar year, Tata introduced the MY2020 Harrier with a host of updates.

The homegrown auto major says the introductory price is to celebrate the positive response received for the BSVI version of the Harrier. The five-seater has been on sale since January 2019 and it has been a decent seller for the brand. The flagship SUV is based on the OMEGA-ARC platform derived from the widely used Land Rover’s D8 architecture and is the first Tata model to carry Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The consistent MoM growth has led to the Harrier posting its highest sales tally in 15 months as nearly 1,700 units were sold in August 2020. Tata aims to carry the momentum forwards with the new variant and the introductory pricing will be applicable for all customers booking the vehicle this month and taking the deliveries before the end of this year.



The prices will go up from October 2020 onwards according to Tata. The XT+ variant comprises of a panoramic sunroof with functions such as global close, anti-pinch, rain sensing closure and rollover screen with black coating on glass. The global close aids in automatic closing of the sunroof after parking while anti-pinch gives additional safety.

The rollover screen with black glass coating prevents harsh sunlight from entering the cabin while the rain sensing closure does what its name suggests. Other attractive features in the Tata Harrier XT+ variant are a floating seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight-speaker auto with four tweeters and push button start/stop.



It also boasts reversing camera, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Program, fog lamps, dual function LED Daytime Running Lights, projector headlamps, automatic climate control system and so on. The new variant is retailed with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission.