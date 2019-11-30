Tata Harrier To Get Sunroof And AT Soon After Gravitas Launch

Tata Harrier will gain panoramic sunroof and a six-speed automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai following the Gravitas’ market debut

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier back in January 2019 and it gained tremendous attraction from customers. The calendar year 2019 has been a breakthrough period for mid-size SUVs as along with Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, MG Hector and Kia Seltos entered the fray.

Despite posting good sales numbers in its initial months, the OMEGA platform based Tata Harrier was lost in the shuffle as Kia Seltos broke new records in its segment while MG Motor’s Hector had also endured decent volumes.

In March 2019, the Harrier garnered 2,492 units and it still stands as its highest monthly tally. The highly capable SUV is expected to make a strong comeback with an expansive range in the coming months. Tata has already confirmed that the seven-seater Gravitas based on the Harrier will be introduced in February 2020.

The Gravitas was displayed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show under the Buzzard nameplate and the production version won’t have a panoramic sunroof due to its stepped roof nature for accommodating the third row. However, the regular five-seater Harrier will gain that feature.

The panoramic sunroof will be added to the Harrier’s equipment list soon after the launch of the Gravitas. It will be accompanied by a new automatic transmission. The six-speed torque converter automatic unit sourced from Hyundai will be paired with the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The powertrain currently produces 140 PS while in the Gravitas, the same engine will kick out 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The diesel mill is already used in the Jeep Compass and MG Hector with identical power and torque outputs.

Tata has been road testing the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon while the electric version of the compact SUV will be launched in the final quarter of this financial year as well. Tata will be looking to make a big impact at the 2020 Auto Expo by unveiling several new products.

Info Source: Felix Jose