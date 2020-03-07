Tata Harrier To Get A 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine Soon – Report

The Harrier is currently offered with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec oil burner, which generates 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque

The Harrier was originally launched as a diesel-manual car only, but Tata Motors recently updated the SUV to comply with the BS6 emission norms, and the transition brought an optional automatic transmission along with it. Also, the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine was upgraded to generate 170 PS of maximum power as compared to 140 PS it put out previously, while the peak torque output remains at 350 Nm.

Now, Tata Motors has confirmed that it will soon be bringing a powerful petrol engine for its line-up, to sway away a larger group of audience. “We’ve always had the four-cylinder version of this engine in mind, and with 65-70 percent of Nexon sales now going to a petrol, this is the next step,” said Rajendra Petkar, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors.

While it will be plonked onto the Nexon, the same engine will also make its way to the Harrier, and later the seven-seat Gravitas as well. The engine is expected to generate about 150 PS of power in the latter two, while the Nexon could get a slightly lower power output.

Tata managed to sell only 641 units of the Harrier last month, whereas MG was able to ship 1,218 units of its Harrier rivaling Hector SUV. In comparison to the diesel-only Harrier, the MG Hector is offered with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powertrain that puts out 145 PS power and 250 Nm torque.. Its other rival Jeep Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill, which makes 162 PS/250 Nm.

On the other hand, the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come equipped with Mahindra’s mStallion 2.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The said engine will have a power and torque output of about 190 PS and 380 Nm respectively, which will make it the most powerful petrol powertrain in its space.

As of now, Tata Motors retails the Harrier at a starting price of Rs 13.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 20.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end automatic variant.