Tata Harrier Tastefully Customised With White & Blue Interiors

The Tata Harrier is currently priced between Rs 13.69 – 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 etc in the market

Tata Motors launched the Harrier in the Indian market in early 2019, and a year later went on to showcase a slightly updated version of the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, in order to increase its relevance in the mid-size SUV segment. Tata addressed all of the major issues that were seen in the BS4 Harrier, and the Harrier has now become way more appealing than ever.

While manufacturers offer loads of accessories with their respective cars for both interiors as well as exteriors, customising the interior trim according to your liking is still something you’d only see on high-end luxury or sports cars. However, as usual, aftermarket shops have solutions for almost everything you can think of.

The owner of this Tata Harrier has gotten the interiors of this car completely overhauled, with the black and brown dual-tone theme replaced with a custom white and blue layout. The modification has been performed by ‘Roadster Guru’, a Noida-based modification shop. For starters, the faux wooden trim seen on the stock dashboard of the Harrier has now been replaced with a glossy blue panel.

On the other hand, the lower half of the dash, as well as the steering wheel horn cover are finished in white. The door panels, the seats are all white. The door grab handles, as well as the center tunnel lining is finished in contrasting blue, similar to the upper half of the dashboard. Also, the steering horn cover can also be replaced with a matching blue unit, if you wish so.

On the outside, the modifier has equipped the said Harrier with front and rear skid plates that feature white elements, similar to the original paint scheme of the SUV. No changes have been made to the car’s powertrain whatsoever.

With that being said, the Harrier is currently offered with a sole 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that belts out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional torque converter auto.

Pic Source : Roadster Guru