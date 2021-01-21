Tata Harrier Sales Up By 52 Per Cent In December 2020

Tata Harrier posted a cumulative domestic tally of 2,223 units in December 2020 as against 1,458 units with 52 per cent growth

Tata Motors debuted the Harrier mid-size SUV in early 2019 following months of speculations since the H5X concept came out and it did live up to the hype initially. The five-seater’s MY2020 did pave way for the brand to maintain its consistency in monthly sales charts as the Harrier ended the calendar year on a solid note as 2,223 units were sold in December 2020.

When compared to the corresponding period in 2019, the homegrown auto major garnered 1,458 units and it led to a Year-on-Year volume increase of 52 per cent. In the last quarter of CY2020, Tata’s recorded impressive numbers with three digit sales growths more often than not. The Harrier endured a total of 2,210 units in November 2020 and comparatively, 1 per cent MoM growth was seen.

Last month, Tata registered a cumulative domestic tally of 23,546 units as against 12,785 units with 84 per cent growth. The Harrier’s range will be expanded by the end of this month as the 2021 Tata Safari (seven-seater SUV based on the Harrier) will enter showrooms in multiple trim levels. It is underpinned by the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform.

Moreover, it derives design influence from the Impact Design 2.0 with a slightly modified front fascia to create a differentiation between the two. It is powered by the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine delivering a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque as in the Harrier. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Currently, the Harrier is priced between Rs. 13.84 lakh and Rs. 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the first Tata model based on the OMEGA architecture derived from Land Rover’s D8. The SUV is available in six variants: XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+ and has a sturdy build quality – complemented by a premium interior with a packed features list.

It comprises of a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, one-touch sunroof, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, layered dashboard, drive modes, adjustable headrests, and so on.