Tata Harrier Sales Increase By 33 Per Cent In July 2020

Tata Harrier records 985 units in July 2020 as against 740 units during the same period last year with 33 per cent sales growth

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier in January 2020 and just over a year of its debut, it received a mild updated through MY2020 changes when the following the arrival of the facelifted Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and the all-new Nexon EV and Altroz. Currently, the Harrier is priced between Rs. 13.69 lakh for the XE trim and Rs. 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the range-topping XZA Plus Dark Edition.

The automotive industry made amends to its dismal showing over the last four months due to the health crisis in July 2020. With the overall sales nearly ending in a flat YoY growth, popular carmakers did post healthy numbers and Tata finished as the third most sold manufacturer in the country behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai with an encouraging volume increase of 43.2 per cent.

The homegrown brand endured the second-highest growth out of all and the Tiago topped the standings with 5,337 units. Except for Tigor compact sedan, the whole range registered positive sales growth as the Harrier garnered a total of 985 units as against 740 units during the corresponding period last year with an appreciable 33 per cent sales jump.

Compared to the previous month of June 2020, the mid-size SUV recorded 51 per cent growth as 653 units were retailed during that period. The sales momentum is expected to continue in the coming months as we approach the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. The Harrier derives power from a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine.

It generates a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is hooked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Tata is expected to launch the six-seater Harrier, dubbed the Gravitas, towards the end of this year.

The features list of the 2020 Tata Harrier comprises of panoramic sunroof, six-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support, dual-tone brow and black interior, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in the XZ+ and XZA+ variants, Electronic Stability Program in the top-spec XZ, and so on.