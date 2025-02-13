Tata Harrier & Safari Stealth Editions Launched From Rs. 25.10 Lakh

Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth special editions get enhanced visual elements compared to the regular model

Tata Motors has introduced the Stealth Edition for both the Harrier and Safari, adding a new special edition to its SUV lineup. The Harrier Stealth Edition enters the market at Rs. 25.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the top-spec Fearless+ trim while the Safari Stealth Edition starts at Rs. 25.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is based on the Accomplished Plus variant. Both models offer manual and automatic transmission choices. What sets the Harrier Stealth Edition apart is its factory-finished matte black paint scheme. Besides the new exterior shade, the interior gains black leatherette finish while a set of 19-inch matte black alloy wheels further enhance its overall appeal.

Revealed at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the SUV carries an extensive list of premium features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, a powered tailgate, ventilated and powered driver and front passenger seats, two-zone automatic climate control system, Level 2 ADAS suite and more.

Also Read: Next-Gen Tata Nexon Under Development, Launch In 2027

As for the Safari Stealth Edition, the SUV receives similar upgrades, finished in a bespoke matte black shade. Unlike the Dark Edition, this version features stealth badging on the front fenders, black leatherette cabin finish and dark finish to the alloy wheels. Tata has also made a six-seater option available to this special edition.

Under the hood, the 2.0L diesel engine continues to power both the Harrier and Safari Stealth editions, delivering a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can opt for a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic. Tata also showcased the Kaziranga editions of its SUV range at the motoring exhibition last month and they are expected to launch in the near future.

Also Read: Tata Sierra ICE India Launch Likely In Late 2025 – Key Details

Tata is planning to bring in the electric version of the Harrier next in India while the Sierra and Avinya are also waiting in the pipeline. In the meantime, the Harrier and Safari are expected to get a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.