Tata Harrier & Safari Prices Hiked In India – New Price List

Before the arrival of their highly anticipated facelift versions, Tata Motors raised the prices of Harrier and Safari by Rs 20,000

Tata Motors has updated the prices of its popular Harrier and Safari. The SUV pair have become more expensive by Rs. 20,000! The increased prices came into effect from July 17, 2023, but fret not if you’ve already booked your ride before July 16, with delivery set for July 31, you’re protected from the bump.

The Tata Harrier now starts at Rs. 15.20 lakh, instead of Rs. 15.0 lakh for the ‘XE’ trim. The top-spec ‘XZ+ Red Dark’ is now sporting a price tag of Rs 21.97 lakh, up from its previous cost of Rs 21.77 lakh.

Shift to the automatic variants, and the prices start at Rs 19.20 lakh for the ‘XMA S’, up from the previous price tag of Rs 19.00 lakh. Go for the top-spec ‘XZA+ O Red Dark’, and it’ll now set you back Rs 24.27 lakh, up from its earlier price of Rs 24.07 lakh.

Tata Harrier Trim level Price (Manual) Price (Automatic) XE Rs. 15.20 lakh – XM Rs. 16.65 lakh – XM S, XMA S Rs. 17.90 lakh Rs. 19.20 lakh XT+, XTA+ Rs. 18.89 lakh Rs. 20.19 lakh XT+ Dark, XTA+ Dar Rs. 19.24 lakh Rs. 20.54 lakh XZ, XZA Rs. 19.44 lakh Rs. 20.74 lakh XZ+, XZA+ Rs. 21.52 lakh Rs. 22.82 lakh XZ+ Dark, XZA+ Dark Rs. 21.87 lakh Rs. 23.17 lakh XZ+ Red Dark, XZA+ Red Dark Rs. 21.97 lakh Rs. 23.27 lakh XZA+ O – Rs. 23.82 lakh XZA+ O Dark – Rs. 24.17 lakh XZA+ O Red Dark – Rs. 24.27 lakh

The Tata Safari’s base ‘XE’ trim has also seen a similar hike in price – Rs 20,000 – bringing the new price to Rs 15.85 lakh. For the top-spec ‘XZ+ Red Dark’, you’ll have to shell out Rs. 25.11 lakh, up from the previous Rs. 24.91 lakh.

The automatic variants of the Safari now start at Rs. 19.20 lakh for the “XMA S” variant, going up to Rs. 24.27 lakh for ‘XZA+ O Red Dark’ trim. Other than the price list, there are absolutely no changes on both the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Safari Trim level Price (Manual) Price (Automatic) XE Rs. 15.85 lakh – XM Rs. 17.35 lakh – XM S, XMA S Rs. 18.66 lakh Rs. 19.96 lakh XT+, XTA+ Rs. 19.83 lakh Rs. 21.13 lakh XT+ Dark, XTA+ Dar Rs. 20.18 lakh Rs. 21.48 lakh XZ, XZA Rs. 20.68 lakh Rs. 21.98 lakh XZ+, XZA+ Rs. 22.36 lakh Rs. 23.66 lakh XZ+ Adventure, XZA+ Adventure Rs. 22.61 lakh Rs. 23.91 lakh XZ+ Dark, XZA+ Dark Rs. 22.71 lakh Rs. 24.01 lakh XZ+ Red Dark, XZA+ Red Dark Rs. 22.81 lakh Rs. 24.21 lakh XZA+ O – Rs. 24.66 lakh XZA+ O Adventure – Rs. 24.91 lakh XZA+ O Dark – Rs. 25.01 lakh XZA+ O Red Dark – Rs. 25.11 lakh

Interestingly, Tata Motors is planning to facelift the Harrier and Safari in the coming days. The updated SUVs have been spotted multiple times undergoing road testing, and they are expected to launch before the festive season this year.

(All prices mentioned are ex-showroom)