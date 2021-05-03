Tata Harrier, Safari Outsold MG Hector Twins In April 2021 By Huge Margin

Last month, Tata Motors sold 3,226 units of the Safari and Harrier, outselling MG Hector and Hector Plus (2,147 units) by 52.26 per cent

Tata Motors has been enjoying strong sales in the Indian market in recent times. Last month, the manufacturer reported a 15 per cent Month-on-Month sales drop for its passenger vehicles. However, in relative terms, Tata’s sales were still impressive, and its midsize SUVs – Harrier and Safari – posted strong sales numbers.

The manufacturer sold 1,514 units of the Safari and 1,712 units of the Harrier last month, thus the combined sales figure for the two SUVs stood at 3,226 units. This is significantly higher than the combined sales of MG Hector and Hector Plus in April 2021, which equalled 2,147 units. Thus, Tata’s midsize SUV pair outsold MG Hector twins by 1,079 units, or 52.26 per cent.

Currently, MG Hector is priced from Rs. 13.17 lakh to Rs. 18.85 lakh, while the price of MG Hector Plus ranges from Rs. 13.62 lakh to Rs. 19.60 lakh. As for Tata Harrier, it is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 20.45 lakh, and the Safari is priced between Rs. 14.69 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Tata Safari and Harrier are both built on the brand’s OMEGA platform, which is derived from Land Rover D8 platform. The Safari is essentially a three-row version of the Harrier, which is a two-row SUV, and the two vehicles share a lot of interior and exterior design details.

The Harrier and Safari are powered by the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which develops a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. There are two transmission options on offer on both the SUVs – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, MG Hector and Hector Plus have two engine options on offer. The first one is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which belts out 143 PS and 250 Nm, and is available with three transmission choices – a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed DCT, and a CVT.

The second engine option is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor, with 170 PS and 350 Nm on tap, which comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox only. On select trims of the petrol version, on both the Hector and Hector Plus, a 48V mild-hybrid system is also available.