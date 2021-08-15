Tata Harrier & Safari Become Dearer By Up To Rs. 28,500 In India

This month, the prices for the Safari have gone up by Rs. 20,500, while the Harrier has seen a price hike of up to Rs. 28,500

This month, Tata Motors has rolled out yet another price hike for its passenger vehicles in India. This is the third one by the homegrown manufacturer this year, and the rising costs of raw materials and transportation are supposedly the primary reasons for that. The Harrier and Safari SUV pair has also been affected by the latest price increment.

Tata Harrier has seen an increase of around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 28,500 on the manual variants, while the automatic variants have become dearer by around Rs. 19,500 to Rs. 27,500. The current price of the Harrier MT ranges from Rs. 14.40 lakh to Rs. 19.89 lakh, whereas Harrier AT is priced from Rs. 17.06 lakh to Rs. 21.01 lakh.

As for Tata Safari, its prices have gone up uniformly by Rs. 17,500 for the manual variants, except for the base ‘XE’ trim, which has been spared from the price hike. Its automatic variants, on the other hand, have seen an increment of around Rs. 19,500 to Rs. 20,500. Thus, the Safari MT is now priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 20.74 lakh, while the Safari AT is priced from Rs. 17.81 lakh to Rs. 22.02 lakh.

Also, both the Harrier and Safari now get an additional ‘XTA+’ trim level, which is the most affordable variant in their respective ranges with an automatic gearbox and panoramic sunroof on offer. The Harrier gets a new ‘XTA+ Dark Edition’ variant as well. The SUVs haven’t undergone any mechanical changes though.

Tata Harrier and Safari are both powered by a Jeep-sourced 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant is good for a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm. Transmission options are the same as well, consisting of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari and Harrier prices – August 2021 Tata Harrier MT Rs. 14.40 lakh to Rs. 19.89 lakh Tata Harrier AT Rs. 17.06 lakh to Rs. 20.01 lakh Tata Safari MT Rs. 14.99 lakh to Rs. 20.74 lakh Tata Safari AT Rs. 17.81 lakh to Rs. 22.02 lakh

It should be noted that buyers who get their vehicles billed till 31st August 2021 will be spared from this price hike. The updated prices will be applicable on all vehicles billed after that, including previous bookings as well.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi