Tata Harrier Reaches One Lakh Sales Milestone In India

Tata Harrier has achieved one lakh sales milestone in India in just over four years; sold in an expansive range with prices starting from Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has today announced on its social media handles that the Harrier has reached a sales milestone of one lakh units in the domestic market. The Harrier was first launched in January 2019 and is positioned between the Nexon compact SUV and Safari three-row SUV. It is the first model to sit on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture.

The five-seater is currently priced between Rs. 15 lakh for the entry-level variant and goes all the way up to Rs. 24.07 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). The homegrown manufacturer should be credited for consistently bringing in new variants and adding features to the range to keep the Harrier afresh in the segment.

For instance, the Harrier Dark Edition was introduced in October 2019 with an all-black theme inside and out and is one of the popular choices amongst customers. In Feb 2020, the range received new features including a panoramic sunroof while the power output saw a bump and an automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai was added to the lineup.

In November 2020, the Tata Harrier Camo edition debuted with visual updates. The MY 2023 update for the Tata Harrier saw the arrival of a more packed equipment list courtesy of the feature additions such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS tech, and a seven-inch digital instrument console.

The new Red Dark Edition is also part of the lineup and it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. With imposing looks and top-standard build quality, the Harrier has been a popular option amongst buyers over the last four years. It derives power from a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine sourced from FCA. It develops 170 PS and 350 Nm.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit as an option. Tata is developing a heavily updated Harrier taking design inspiration from the Harrier EV concept and it will more likely debut later this year with an all-new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine.