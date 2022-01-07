Tata Harrier Posted 99% Sales Growth In 2021 – 28,038 Units Sold

In 2021, Tata Harrier’s annual sales touched 28,038 units, which is a massive 99.26 per cent YoY growth over the SUV’s 2020 sales

Tata Harrier was introduced back in 2019, and initially, it was a slow-selling car. The manufacturer upgraded it in 2020 (when BS6 norms came into effect), increasing the engine power and adding a few extra features to it. Following the changes, the Harrier’s sales figures have managed to climb up. Last year, a total of 28,038 units of the SUV were sold by the manufacturer.

In 2020, Tata had sold 14,071 units of the Harrier, which translates to an enormous sales growth of 99.26 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis in 2021. This places the Harrier at the fourth position on the manufacturer’s CY2021 sales chart, behind Nexon, Altroz, and Tiago.

Under the hood of Tata Harrier is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, sourced from Jeep (FCA). This motor is capable of belting out a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, and it is available with a choice between two transmissions – a 6-speed manual and a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

It is underpinned by the brand’s OMEGA platform, which is derived from Land Rover’s D8 architecture. Tata Harrier is only available in a front-wheel-drive configuration, although the platform is capable of supporting all-wheel-drive (as well as electrification). Also, there are plenty of features and equipment on offer on the SUV.

The top-end trim of the Harrier comes loaded with projector headlights, power-adjustable ORVMs, rear parking camera, panoramic sunroof, an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument console (with 7-inch MID), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, multi-function steering wheel (tilt and telescopic adjust), up to six airbags, etc. However, connected car tech is not yet offered here.

Tata Harrier is currently priced from Rs. 14.40 lakh to Rs. 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), including the ‘Dark Edition’ version. Its closest rivals in the Indian market include MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, and even Jeep Compass.

Interestingly, Tata Motors is working on a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is expected to generate a peak power of 160 PS. This new petrol powerplant will make its way to the Harrier soon, along with the Safari and a brand-new SUV (Hyundai Creta rival).