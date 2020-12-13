Tata Harrier Petrol Variant Launch Expected Early Next Year

Tata will soon add a turbo-petrol engine option to the Harrier, which should lower the entry price of the vehicle significantly

Tata Motors has a pretty packed launch schedule for 2021, with cars like the Gravitas, HBX, Altroz turbo, Altroz EV lined up for launch. Apart from that, the company has also been working on a petrol engine for the Harrier, which will be priced lower than the current diesel version, thus making the Harrier more accessible to buyers.

Test mules of the upcoming Tata Harrier petrol have been spied multiple times on Indian roads, and most of these prototypes looked like production-ready models. This previously prompted speculations that the vehicle might launch by the end of 2020, but Tata Motors had to delay a lot of its new product launches this year, and the Harrier petrol is now expected to launch during the first quarter of 2021.

The Tata Harrier petrol variant is expected to offer a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor. This powerplant could develop a peak power of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 250 Nm. Unlike the engine on the Nexon, this new one will feature direct-injection, which should improve performance and economy. Just like the diesel version, the petrol-powered Harrier will be offered with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

In the BS6-era, petrol vehicles have gained a lot more popularity among buyers, primarily due to the huge price gap between petrol and diesel cars. Turbocharged petrol engines are all the rage right now in the Indian market, and for good reason. Turbocharging allows small engines to generate high power output, while still offering good fuel economy.

The Tata Harrier is currently priced from Rs. 13.84 lakh to 20.30 lakh, and we expect the turbo-petrol variant to be significantly more affordable, starting at around Rs. 11.50 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). At this price, the Harrier easily undercuts the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, and will even compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Renault Duster.

We also expect the Harrier’s petrol engine to be available on the Gravitas as well. The latter is a 6/7-seater version of the former, with a slightly longer rear section, to accommodate the extra seats. The Tata Gravitas will be priced at a small premium over the Harrier, and will compete with the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.