Tata Harrier & Safari Facelifts Teased, Bookings To Open On Oct 6

The bookings for the Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift will officially commence on October 6, 2023 and they will be launched soon in India

Following the launch of the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the updated Harrier and Safari. The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari will arrive soon and as we previously predicted, their bookings will officially commence on October 6, 2023. The market launch for the SUVs will be imminent as Tata endorsed them to be ‘coming soon’.

While revealing the booking date, the homegrown manufacturer has also released teaser videos giving us a preview of what to expect from the new midsize SUVs. As expected and observed from the spy pictures, the 2024 Tata Harrier takes plenty of design inspiration from the Harrier EV concept, displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.

It makes all the sense considering that the production-spec Harrier EV is also said to arrive sometime next year and having a coherent design theme between them will only streamline the portfolio, in a similar fashion to the visual identities between the Nexon duo. The updated Tata Harrier will also borrow plenty of bits and bobs from the facelifted Nexon.

As for the design, the 2024 Tata Harrier gets a redesigned front fascia comprising a full-width LED lighting bar covering the entire width, and a revised split headlamp cluster with a vertical housing having the lighting elements stacked one below the other. The light bar doubles up to form sequential turn indicators and the wing mirrors also have them integrated.

Other exterior highlights will include newly designed alloy wheels, new paint schemes, updated rear with revised LED tail lamps and bumper. The interior will borrow elements such as a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch-based controls for climate operations, etc from the Nexon duo. The equipment list will boast nine-speaker JBL audio, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, front ventilated seats, ADAS, a fully digital instrument console, an air purifier, an updated dashboard and centre console and much more.

As for the performance, the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm will be retained and it will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The updated Tata Safari has a slightly different exterior compared to its five-seater sibling.