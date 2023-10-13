Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Launch Date & Delivery Details

Tata will announce the prices of the Harrier facelift and Safari facelift on October 17 in India and their bookings are already open in India

Tata Motors revealed the updated Harrier and Safari a few days ago and their official bookings are open as well at authorised dealerships and online for an initial token of Rs. 25,000. Both SUVs receive a host of changes inside and out but no big mechanical revisions have been made. The prices of the facelifted Harrier and Safari will be released on October 17, 2023.

The customer deliveries will commence later this month or in early November. The detailed first drive review of the revised Tata Harrier will be out live tomorrow on our YouTube channel. The updated design of both Harrier and Safari is heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and the recently updated Nexon duo.

The 2024 Tata Harrier and Safari continue with split headlamp clusters but their designs have been altered to give a sportier vibe. Besides the updated bumpers, the key addition is the full-width LED light bar running along the width, just below the revised bonnet. The new grille inserts on both SUVs act as the differentiating factors between them.

In addition, the new colour schemes and different looking 19-inch alloy wheels, different LED signatures in the connected tail lamps and changes to the rear bumpers are other highlights. Just like the exterior, the cabin has been thoroughly overhauled with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital cluster, more premium interior finish, etc.

The cabin also comes with a new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a revised dashboard with new leather inserts, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-speaker JBL audio, ventilated and powered front seats with memory function, powered tailgate, seat ventilation for the second row in new Safari, and up to seven airbags amongst others.

As for the performance, the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. The EPS (Electric Power Steering) replaces the hydraulic units in both SUVs and it also gets Regular and Sport modes.