Tata Harrier EV To Get 75 kWh Battery Pack With e-AWD Layout – Report

Tata Harrier EV is expected to feature a 60 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack enabling a range of well over 500 km per charge

Tata Motors is preparing to unleash the production version of the Harrier EV before the closure of this financial year in the domestic market. The Harrier EV has been a long time coming and it was showcased as a concept at the last edition of the Auto Expo while the near-production Harrier.ev made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 last year.

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV (or Harrier.ev) will likely look a lot similar to the prototype unveiled at last year’s motoring show and it has been caught testing multiple times on public roads already. It will be pitched against the recently launched Mahindra XEV 9e, and the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, etc.

Tata confirmed a while ago that the Harrier EV will boast a claimed range of well over 500 km on a single charge and considering the prototypes showcased it will feature an electric AWD system courtesy of two electric motors – one driving each axle. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the electric SUV will feature a large 75 kWh battery pack.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Cars Launching This Year – Tiago Facelift To Harrier EV

It will likely be sold in the Empowered grade, equipped with twin electric motors enabling an AWD configuration. The report further notes that the production of the Tata Harrier EV looks to be underway. Tata has not revealed its plans for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 yet but we do expect the Harrier EV to be launched at the event.

The exterior will be equipped with a shut-off front grille, new headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, aero-styled alloy wheels and different LED tail lamps compared to the ICE variant. The cabin will have several commonalities with its diesel-powered sibling and it will certainly get V2L and V2V capabilities, enhancing its versatility.

Also Read: Tata Punch Breaks Maruti’s 40-Year Streak To Become India’s No.1 Selling Car

The low and mid-spec variants could be retailed with a 60 kWh battery pack and DC fast charging will also be available. Just like other Tata EVs, we can assume that it will be high on safety with five-star ratings in renowned crash test assessments.

Source