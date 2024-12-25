Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV & Sierra ICE Bound To Launch In 2025 – All Details

The Harrier EV is slated for launch before the end of this fiscal year, marking a significant addition to Tata’s electric vehicle lineup

Tata Motors confirmed a while ago that the Harrier EV will be launched in India before the current financial year ends. Meanwhile, the Sierra EV and the Avinya are slated for release in the following fiscal year, although their exact launch timelines remain under wraps. It is expected that the internal combustion engine version of the Sierra will debut shortly after the electric variant’s introduction.

The Sierra ICE could make its debut as early as H2 2025. Tata might adopt a strategy similar to the Curvv lineup where the EV version hit the market first, followed by the ICE variant. While official specifications remain undisclosed, the Sierra ICE is likely to feature the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine that powers the Harrier and Safari.

The turbo diesel mill delivers 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, Tata Motors might offer the new 1.5L TGDi turbocharged petrol engine as an option. The possibility of a 4×4 configuration cannot be ruled out, adding to the Sierra ICE’s versatility and appeal.

Also Read: Updated Tata Tiago & Tigor To Launch At Auto Expo 2025

The next-gen Sierra has been showcased on several occasions with the production version staying true to the concept’s design cues. Meanwhile, the Harrier EV made its conceptual debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by the near-production version’s reveal at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The Harrier EV will offer single and dual electric motor configurations, providing a 4WD setup that enhances its off-roading potential.

Furthermore, the upcoming zero-emission models will deliver a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. Strengthening its EV portfolio, Tata Motors entered into a MoU with Jaguar Land Rover in late 2023. This collaboration allows Tata to leverage JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture platform, encompassing advanced electrical systems, e-drive units, battery technologies, and manufacturing expertise.

Also Read: 4 Brand New Electric Cars From Tata Motors – Big Launches Incoming!

These resources will play a critical role in shaping Tata’s premium electric vehicle lineup, especially within the Avinya series. The company is also focusing on equipping its upcoming EVs with high-energy-density batteries, aiming to deliver faster charging times and enhanced overall performance.