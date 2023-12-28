Tata Harrier EV is expected to launch in India in late 2024 and it will likely be priced in the upwards of Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom)

The upcoming Tata Harrier EV will certainly strengthen the brand’s ever-growing lineup of all-electric models in the domestic market. Notably, it will be the first electric vehicle built on the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture. The platform, originally derived from Land Rover, has undergone extensive re-engineering to facilitate electrification in the form of a Gen 2 platform.

The five-seater electric SUV is speculated to be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, driving two electric motors — one mounted on each axle to create an all-wheel-drive configuration. The Tata Harrier EV concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year was said to have a similar setup with 4×4 layout and the claimed driving range will be more than 500 km on a single charge.

It will more likely feature V2L and V2V capabilities to further enhance its practicality. The all-electric Harrier is expected to maintain a close resemblance to the recently launched Harrier facelift, with only minor revisions made to accentuate its electric appeal. It is worth noting that the Harrier EV concept has heavily influenced the recently launched facelifted avatars of the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari.

The existing Tata Harrier is already packed with features and we can expect similar equipment to be onboard with its electric sibling. The equipment list will comprise a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, an all-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system, Level 2 ADAS based driver assistive and safety tech.

The basic layout of the dashboard and centre console will likely be similar to that of the Harrier facelift and features like capacitive touch controls for AC, a new gear selector, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, etc will be available.

The exterior is expected to adopt a closed-off front grille, illuminated Tata logo, stacked LED headlamps, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights, wide air inlet, two-tone alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, .EV badge on the front doors, and bold Harrier.EV lettering on the tailgate in a similar fashion to the concept.