Tata Harrier Digitally Modified Into A Heavy-Duty Off-Roader

Check out this digitally-rendered image of a modified Tata Harrier, which sports plenty of off-road customisations

Tata Harrier is one of the best-looking SUVs in our market currently. Based on the brand’s ‘Impact 2.0’ design language, the Harrier manages to look extremely sharp and modern, with a lot of road presence as well. Even though it is underpinned by Land Rover D8-derived platform (called OMEGA-Arc), the Tata SUV doesn’t really have a lot of off-roading chops.

If you’re wondering how an off-road-spec Tata Harrier might look like, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we have a digitally-modified example of the Harrier, created by Alpha Renders. In the image, we see a lot of changes to the SUV’s exterior, which we shall discuss here. At the front, we see a new grille, sporting a ‘Tata’ badge. The front bumper has been replaced by a custom off-road unit, with integrated bull bars, towing hooks, winch, fog lamps, and auxiliary lights.

At the sides, we see a new side-step, along with a set of blacked-out alloy wheels and knobbly tires. The plastic cladding on the sides and wheel arches is stock though. The SUV also gets a lift kit, which adds a few inches to the ground clearance. It also gets a snorkel, to improve its water wading capability. On the roof, a custom luggage rack has been added, with some bags already on it!

This particular model sports the dual-tone red/black exterior paint scheme, which is a stock paint option. The blacked-out wing mirrors are also stock, as are the vertically split headlamps. The chrome-finished door handles also remain unchanged. Overall, we quite like the design of this off-road spec Tata Harrier. If only there was a real-life version available, this would have been perfect!

The Tata Harrier is currently only available with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant can produce a maximum power of 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. There are two transmission options available – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The SUV is only available in a front-wheel-drive format, with AWD not even available as an option.

Interestingly, Tata Motors is also working a petrol-powered version of the Harrier, which has been spied multiple times during road tests. Other than that, the 7-seater version of the Harrier, named Gravitas, is expected to launch in India in the coming weeks.