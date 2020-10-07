Tata Harrier Dark Edition XT & XT+ Introduced; Priced From Rs. 16.50 Lakh

Tata Harrier Dark Edition has now been expanded to the XT and XT+ trims, making it around Rs. 1.30 lakh cheaper than the top-spec version

The Dark Edition of the Harrier has been one of the popular additions to the Tata’s lineup in recent times. It was sold only in the top-spec XZ and XZ+ grades and to make matters more easy and accessible for customers, the Harrier Dark Edition is now available in the XT and XT+ trims. It is priced at Rs. 16.50 lakh and Rs. 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

A few weeks ago, Tata Motors introduced the XM (S) variant of the Nexon as it regularly explores new variants to offer more to the customers. This could come in handy mainly during the festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive. Over the last two months, the homegrown manufacturer has been posting triple digit YoY sales growth.

Compared to the top-spec Harrier Dark Edition, the new trims are around Rs. 1.30 lakh cheaper and the exterior carries the same dark theme with sporty detailing. On the outside, it features black finished alloy wheels, black design elements and skid plates, blacked out cabin, and so on. The dashboard gets grey inserts and the seat upholstery is done up in black.

As for the features, the XT and XT+ trims of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition come with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, different drive modes, cruise control, halogen projector headlamps, dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System, EBD, traction control, automatic climate control, auto wiper, keyless entry and so on.

The slightly more expensive Harrier Dark Edition XT+ offers a panoramic sunroof and is around Rs. 10,000 more than the regular XT+. As for the performance, the Tata Nexon Dark Edition derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic in the regular variant. Tata appears to be working on the Dark Editions of the Tiago as well as Nexon due to the good reception for the Harrier’s iteration. Next up, the brand will launch the three-row Harrier dubbed the Gravitas in the coming months before the arrival of the all-new HBX micro SUV.