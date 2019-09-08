Tata Harrier Dark Edition Detailed Walkaround – First Video

Tata Harrier Dark Edition gets black treatment both on the inside and outside as 14 design enhancements have been implemented

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier Dark Edition priced at Rs. 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it costs similar to the dual-tone, top-of-the-line XZ variant. This is in response to the tight competition in the mid-size SUV segment and capitalise on the festive season furore that generally exists during the auspicious period.

The Harrier Dark Edition is based on the fully-loaded XZ variant and it leverages the styling of the regular model. The Harrier is the first Tata vehicle drawn on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it looks spectacular taking several design cues from the Discovery Sport as well while being underpinned by the OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform derived from Land Rover’s D8.

The Dark Edition takes the styling of the standard Harrier to the next level by inundating it with black theme both inside and out. The video review of the Harrier Dark Edition linked here will give you a new perspective on the SUV as it is the first on the internet. The monocoque SUV comes with 14 design enhancements according to Tata Motors.

Enhancing the styling quotient, the Dark Edition comes equipped with Atlas Black exterior paint job and is accompanied by grey headlamp inserts, black finished front and rear skid plate, and 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels. The dark theme has been achieved by removing the black chrome and silver inserts and it looks certainly menacing.

The interior has faux wooden trim on the dash replaced by Blackstone Matrix insert and there is the black art leather seat upholstery with white contrast stitching. Apart from the cosmetic updates, no mechanical changes have been made on the Harrier Dark Edition as it uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine.

It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 140 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The forthcoming BSVI-spec Harrier will have the oil-burner upgraded to kick out 170 PS instead while a seven-seater is also destined for debut early next year.