Tata Harrier Dark Edition Now Offered Only With Sunroof Equipped Variants

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is now offered only with panoramic sunroof equipped variants in India as XT, XZ and XZA trims are discontinued

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier in the domestic market back in January 2019 and it has been well received amongst customers. The mid-size SUV competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and MG Hector. Capitalising on the popularity, Tata debuted the three-row version of the Harrier by reviving the Safari nameplate earlier this year.

The homegrown manufacturer gave the MY2021 Harrier a host of updates and it has consistently expanded the lineup by adding in new trims and the Dark Edition sits at the top of the line. The Dark Edition used to be offered in the XT, XT Plus, XZ, XZ Plus, XZA and XZA Plus trims. The non-sunroof equipped trims XT, XZ and XZA have now been discontinued.

Thus, the Tata Harrier Dark Edition with panoramic sunroof now costs Rs. 17.87 lakh for the XT Plus trim and it goes up to Rs. 20.81 lakh for the XZA Plus model (both prices, ex-showroom). Resultantly, the five-seater mid-size SUV is now offered across 22 trims and is priced from Rs. 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level XE trim.

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition comes with a black exterior theme courtesy of the Atlas Black paint job accentuating its overall appeal and it gets a number of cosmetic changes including smoked headlamp inserts, blackened faux skid plate up front and rear, black coloured 17-inch alloy wheels, unique #Dark badge on the front fender and so on.

Inside the cabin, the Dark Edition continues to have a black theme with new Blackstone Matriz inserts in place of the faux wood inserts on the dashboard, gunmetal grey finished Humanity line, black leather seats and door inserts with grey stitching, perforated black leather finish on the door handles, etc.

With no mechanical changes, it derives power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is an option in the Harrier.