Tata Harrier DARK EDITION Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch

Tata Harrier Dark Edition is expected to go on sale soon in India and it carries an all-black theme inside and out

Tata Motors debuted the Harrier in the first month of 2019 with huge anticipation. As expected, the mid-size SUV did raise to the occasion and registered good volume sales. Following its arrival, the hotly contested segment has seen the increased competition with MG Hector while the Kia Seltos is expected to make a strong impact upon launch tomorrow.

In response to the growing rivalry, Tata will expand the Harrier’s range by including a petrol engine sometime next year while a four-wheel-drive variant also appears to be in the pipeline. The seven-seater Harrier dubbed the Buzzard is also slated for launch later this year or in the early parts of 2020. As an immediate move though, Tata is preparing to introduce the Harrier Dark Edition.

Displayed at the company’s Annual General Meeting recently, the official pictures of the Harrier Dark Edition have been leaked online giving us new information. The Harrier is the first Tata vehicle based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and its Discovery Sport influence on the exterior is well-documented. The Dark Edition adds more aggressiveness to the already appealing design.

The black theme is carried across the body with perfection and it is complemented by the 17-inch Blackstone alloy wheels, Blackstone front and rear skid plates, grey coloured headlamp bezels and Atlas Black door handles as they are referred to. Resembling the exterior, the cabin gets an all-black treatment with black seat upholstery, matte grey dashboard trim and so on.

The Harrier Dark Edition is expected to launch soon in India and it follows the recently upgraded features list of the premium SUV with the addition of sunroof and other optional accessories. The Dark Edition could be a limited production run model to create buzz among potential buyers and it will be retailed only in the top-level XT and XZ variants.

No mechanical changes are likely on the cards, as the Tata Harrier Dark Edition will be powered by the 2.0-litre Kryotec four-cylinder diesel engine pumping out 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,750 rpm. The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.