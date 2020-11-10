Tata Harrier Camo Edition Explained In Walkaround Video

Tata Harrier Camo Edition gets exclusive exterior paint scheme and other special edition touches to bring a unique appeal to the SUV

Just few days ago, Tata Motors released statement about the official launch of the Harrier Camo Edition. It comes as part of the Indian manufacturer trying to lure in more customers during this festive season. The Harrier Camo Edition has a starting price of Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and it gets notable changes inside and out.

The Pune-based manufacturer made bold statements with the Harrier Camo Edition as it was said to be the ultimate personification of the SUV, unifying all the aspects of the product into one. The special edition does not possess any mechanical changes expectedly, and instead only cosmetic updates have been incorporated.

The Tata Harrier Camo Edition The CAMO edition has been made available from manual transmission equipped XT variant and in the automatic transmission from XZ variant onwards to address a wide range of consumers. In the walkaround video included below, you would get to know everything you need to know about the special edition.

The Camo Edition pays homage to the “Great Indian Outdoors” and the spirit as well as the grit of the armed forces who spend majority of their time in these outdoors, keeping the borders safe and secure. The exterior comprises of military-inspired Camo Green colour and is complemented by 17-inch blackstone alloys wheels and Camo badge.

The cabin gains Benecke-Kaliko blackstone leather seats with contrast Camo green stitches along with gunmetal grey interiors. Tata also offers a range of optional accessories with the Harrier Camo Edition. On the outside, it features special Camo graphics, Harrier mascot on the bonnet, roof rails, side steps and front parking sensors.

The Camo Stealth and Camo Stealth+ accessory packs have a starting price of Rs. 26,999. Some of the highlighting interior elements are back seat organiser, OMEGARC scuff plates, sunshades, designer 3D moulded mats, 3D trunk mats and anti-skid dash mats. The Harrier is underpinned by the Land Rover derived OMEGA platform and is the first model based on Impact Design 2.0 styling philosophy.