Tata Harrier BS6 With Automatic Transmission And Sunroof Spied

Tata Motors is currently testing the Harrier SUV with a 6-speed automatic transmission and sunroof, both of which were missing at the launch

Launched back in January 2019, Tata Harrier has been a favourite among the budget SUV buyers who are looking for a good-looking and big car in India. The sheer road presence, space inside the cabin and value-for-money pricing made it an instant hit and more than 10,000 units of the Harrier have been booked till now, outpacing the sales of the old-time wonders like the Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500.

However, at the launch, Tata didn’t add all the features to the Harrier, unlike its rival MG Hector that offers everything in a car. This is the reason MG Hector’s bookings crossed 21,000 units in now time. To counter this, Tata will soon be launching an updated Harrier that will get features like a sunroof, automatic transmission and a BS-VI ready engine.

A test unit having all these changes was recently spotted testing. The test unit looks exactly similar to the current model sold in India, with only a small sunroof on the top and BS-VI stickers. Also, the power is expected to bump from 140 PS to 170 PS, as some reports state. Currently, the Harrier is being powered by an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec engine that produces 140 PS and 350 Nm output and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

The same 170 PS unit will also power the upcoming 7-seater Harrier (Buzzard/ Cassini). The Tata Harrier is the company’s most premium SUV yet and was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X concept. The SUV is based on the Land Rover derived D8 platform. There are also reports stating that Tata has updated the infotainment system and steering response based on customer’s feedback.

Tata will soon launch the Altroz premium hatchback, followed by the 7-seater Harrier to expand their lineup with more premium products.

Tata has also denied reports that they will discontinue the Hexa and replace it with 7-seater Harrier. Instead, Tata say they will add a BS-VI engine to the Hexa.