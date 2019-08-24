Tata Harrier Black Edition To Get 6 Changes, Details Leaked

With the launch of the Kia Seltos, Tata Motors will expedite the process of launching the Harrier Black Edition to woo the buyers

Kia Motors recently launched the much-awaited Seltos in India at Rs 9.69 Lakh and with the trouble for Tata Harrier started. While Tata Harrier managed to attract a lot of buyers in the initial days, competition like Seltos and MG Hector have fast caught up with the Harrier sales and Tata is looking for ways to counter the competition. While Tata will soon launch the updated Harrier with a sunroof and automatic gearbox, before that, Tata will offer a Black Edition, that can be a limited-run model.

The Black edition is for those who love all-things-black and Tata will try to encash the Harrier’s design by adding a more sinister-looking paint job. The new Black Edition will mostly be a cosmetic update with a paint-scheme that was missing from the model’s lineup when it was introduced in the Indian market.

We have learned about the six changes that the Black edition of the Harrier will get. These changes include an all-black paint scheme called the Atlas Black Colour, R17 Blackstone Alloys with new petal-shaped design, Special Dark Badge to highlight the edition, Atlas Black Door Handles, Grey Headlamp Bezel, Blackstone front and rear skid plates.

The mid-SUV was recently spied inside a manufacturing plant and as per the spy shots, the black theme is carried forward inside the cabin replacing the faux wood finish on the dash with a textured grey insert. The brown seats will also be replaced by black coloured leather seats. The rest of the layout and features will remain the same, both inside and out.

The Tata Harrier is the company’s most premium SUV yet and is based on the H5X concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. Powered by the FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec engine, the Harrier is based on the Land Rover derived D8 platform. The SUV produces 140 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata will not update the mechanicals in the black edition.

However, Tata will soon launch the new Harrier with updated cosmetics, gearbox and sunroof. There’s also a 7-seater Harrier (Buzzard/ Cassini) that will be launched in the coming days with a more powerful diesel engine and probably BS-VI technology.