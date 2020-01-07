Tata Harrier Beats XUV500, Jeep Compass In December 2019

The Tata Harrier climbed up to the second position in terms of mid-size SUV sales last month, just behind MG Hector

Tata Motors managed to sell 1,458 units of the Harrier SUV in December 2019, which also means that it outsold its rivals XUV500 (1,399) and Jeep Compass (742) last month, by 59 and 712 units respectively.

The homegrown carmaker sold 762 units of the Harrier in November last year, which is almost half of the total sales it recorded in December. This resulted in a MoM growth in sales by 91.3% for Tata’s current flagship SUV.

This also helped Tata reach the sales milestone of 15,000 units for the Harrier. Tata offers the Harrier with a sole 2.0-litre FCA-sourced Kryotec diesel mill that puts out 140 PS of max power and 350 Nm peak torque. The engine can only be had with a 6-speed manual transmission for now.

In terms of features on offer, the Harrier comes equipped with Xenon HID projector headlamps with 3D LED tail lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, along with a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster.

On the safety front, the Harrier is packed with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold (HHC) & Hill Descent Control (HDC), and a reverse parking camera.

The SUV has a base price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-end trim costs Rs 16.95 lakh (ex-showroom). As mentioned earlier, it competes against other mid-size SUVs including the Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the MG Hector as well.

It’s a well-known fact that Tata is also working on a seven-seat version of the Harrier, which will be known as the Gravitas. The latter will be borrowing the Harrier’s 2.0-litre diesel engine, but it will be BS6-compliant since day one, and will likely be offered in a higher state of tune to make up for the extra weight of the rear overhang and the third-row of seats. Tata will likely be launching the Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo next month, and will price it at a slight premium over the Harrier.