Tata Harrier Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 65,000 In April 2021

Tata Motors is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 65,000 on the Harrier SUV this month, which we have detailed below

Tata Motors, the third-largest carmaker in India in terms of sales, is offering some really interesting deals and discounts on its vehicles this month (April 2021). The homegrown manufacturer has been enjoying strong sales growth in recent times, and it’s hoping to keep the sales numbers up with these offers. In particular, the Harrier SUV has the best benefits available among all the vehicles in Tata’s passenger car lineup.

During this month, Tata Motors is offering a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 on the Harrier. This cash discount isn’t available on the XZ+, XZA+ trims and CAMO, Dark Edition models though. Regardless of the trim level or variant, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 is available on the SUV, thus bringing the maximum value of benefits up to Rs. 65,000.

Apart from that, the manufacturer is also offering special corporate offers on the SUV, which you can check by visiting your nearest Tata dealership. As tempting as these offers are, they aren’t the only reasons you should buy a new Tata Harrier; the SUV has a lot on offer, including a powerful engine, premium features, and a handsome design.

Under its hood, the Harrier has a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 170 PS and 350 Nm, respectively. There are two transmission choices available here – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox – both of which send power to the front wheels.

The equipment list of the Harrier includes a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, etc. It also gets terrain response modes (Normal, Rough, Wet) and driving modes (Eco, City, Sport).

Sadly, the Harrier doesn’t get connected car tech at the moment, but we expect the manufacturer to add the ‘iRA’ connected system to the vehicle very soon. Tata Harrier is currently priced from Rs. 13.99 lakh to Rs. 20.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its closest rivals in the Indian market are MG Hector and Jeep Compass.