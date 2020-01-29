Tata Harrier Automatic Interior Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Tata will be launching the BS6 Harrier with an automatic transmission and a panoramic sunroof at the 2020 Auto Expo next month

Since launch last year in January, the Harrier has been offered with a sole Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which makes 140 PS of max power and 350 Nm max torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

However, with the rising competition in the mid-size SUV segment, Tata Motors is soon going to introduce an automatic variant of the Harrier, along with a few additional features which include a panoramic sunroof, new diamond-cut dual tone alloy wheels, and an updated engine with BS6 compliance.

Compared to the current Harrier sold in the market, the spied SUV gets a lighter brown shade for the seat upholstery and a glossy dark brown or black panel on the dashboard, as compared to the faux wood insert which the car currently sports. The car also gets a new tri-arrow pattern on the top of the gear knob.

Tata also confirmed the addition of a panoramic sunroof, which was teased by the homegrown manufacturer in a video. The automatic transmission will likely be offered on the top-end XZ+ trim of the Harrier. On the outside, the BS6 Harrier will get a dual tone red and black paint scheme, along with diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The new automatic transmission will be sourced from Hyundai and could be the 6-speed torque converter gearbox offered with the Tucson. Since Tata is also working on the seven-seat version of the Harrier i.e. the Gravitas, expect the Indian manufacturer to offer the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel mill with the latter, but in a higher state of tune.

The power figures on the Gravitas will likely be rated at 170 PS/350 Nm, and it is also speculated that Tata might go-ahead to offer the Harrier with this powertrain at a later date.

Upon launch, the BS6 Tata Harrier will regain its relevance in the mid-size SUV segment, and continue to compete against the likes of Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass, MG Hector, and other similarly priced SUVs.