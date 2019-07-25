Tata H2X Micro SUV (Maruti S-Presso Rival) Likely Launching In Early 2020

Tata Hornbill is based on the H2X concept showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show; based on ALFA platform

Tata Motors kicked off 2019 with the launch of the long-awaited Harrier in January and its seven-seater version dubbed Buzzard when it was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show will go on sale later this year. Between the Harrier brothers, the homegrown auto major will be introducing its first mass-market volume focussed all-new product since the debut of the Nexon in September 2017.

The Altroz based on the 45X concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo will enter the domestic market in the coming months to rival against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. At the motoring show in Switzerland back in March 2019 where the brand celebrated its 21st year of presence, the H2X concept also premiered.

The upcoming micro SUV will be based bound for next year is based on the H2X concept. It will be the third brand new model to bear Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy following the Harrier and Altroz and the second to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform that pertains to most of the future Tata models stretching below 4.3 metres in length.

The production version of the H2X will more likely carry the Hornbill name and it could debut at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale. In an announcement, Tata has confirmed that its design team is now geared up for the next phase of new launches that includes Altroz, seven-seater SUV codenamed H7X and the “sub-compact SUV codenamed H2X”.

Judging by the concept’s design, the Hornbill will boast an upright front fascia with split headlamp cluster while the presence of skid plates, roof rails, high ground clearance, flared wheel arches, prominent greenhouse, bold creases and character lines and a flat roof and compact tail section should enhance its SUV characteristics.

Upon arrival, Tata Hornbill will compete directly against the Maruti Suzuki Concept Future S based S-Presso bound for this festive season and Mahindra KUV100. The micro SUV is expected to have a width of 1.8 metres, height of 1.6 metres and wheelbase of 2.5 metres. It will use the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.