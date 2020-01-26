Tata H2X EV Could Launch After Altroz EV; Likely Price Under Rs. 10 Lakh

The H2X EV will be based on the same ‘ALFA ARC’ platform as the Altroz, which is configured to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains

It’s not even a month into 2020, and Tata Motors is on a launching spree this year. The Indian carmaker has already launched four new products, which include the BS6-compliant facelifts of the Tiago, Tigor, and the Nexon, as well as the all-new Altroz hatch at a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh, Rs 5.75 lakh and Rs 6.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

It is well known that Tata is also going to launch the BS6 Tata Harrier and its seven-seat version, the Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo next month. Alongside these two big and brawny SUVs at the Tata stall, will be a new micro SUV based on the H2X concept which was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last year.

Just like the Altroz, the production-spec version of the H2X concept will be underpinned by the ALFA ARC platform, which will help Tata plonk an electric motor on both the cars, and the EVs will be utilising Tata’s Ziptron EV technology.

The regular ICE powered H2X SUV is expected to be launched in India by the end of this year with an estimated price of around Rs 5.5 lakh. Upon launch, the micro SUV will be pitted against the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ford Freestyle, among other small crossovers available at the time of its launch in the country.

The electrified version of the Altroz will probably be launched in the first half of 2021, and the H2X EV will likely follow soon. With an estimated price of under Rs 10 lakh, the latter will go on to become the most affordable fully-electric crossover/SUV by Tata Motors in India.

When launched, the H2X EV will face competition from the fully-electric version of its ICE counterpart’s rival; which will be the e-KUV100, as well as the Wagon R-based EV. Both the cars will make their official debuts at the 2020 Auto Expo, set to be held in Greater Noida next month.