Tata Gravitas To Likely Launch In Early 2021 Ahead Of HBX

Tata Gravitas will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm; a six-speed MT and a six-speed AT will be offered

Tata Motors has been reaping the benefits on refreshing its whole product range earlier this year. The homegrown manufacturer introduced the updated Tiago, Tigor and Nexon as they are more associated with Impact Design 2.0 philosophy debuted in the Harrier back in January 2019.

In addition, the Harrier flagship SUV also saw cosmetic revisions and inclusion of new features pertaining to the modern customers’ preferences. Over the last three months, Tata performed brilliantly in garnering sales volumes with three digit growth twice, as it beat its own monthly record tally.

The momentum is expected to continue into the coming months as well. To sustain its growth trajectory, Tata is expected to launch the three-row version of the Harrier christened the Gravitas early next year ahead of the arrival of HBX micro SUV. The production version of the Gravitas made its domestic premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo and it has been repeatedly testing on public roads.

With minor visual updates, the Gravitas is identical to the Harrier and from the sides, the longer rear overhang can be seen to accommodate the additional row of seats. The Gravitas will more likely be offered as a six- or seven-seater and it sits on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform.

The Gravitas will help in expanding the Harrier’s range and it could carry a sticker tag of around Rs. 18-23 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, it will help in pleasing more family-based customers due to the roomier cabin. The interior will boast of features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system, nine-speaker JBL audio, digital instrument cluster, and so on.

As for the performance, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine producing maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. Whether Tata would take this opportunity to introduce a four-wheel-drive version of the Harrier in the near future or not is yet unknown.