Tata Gravitas To Get Same Hyundai Sourced 6-Speed AT Like Harrier

Tata Gravitas is powered by a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine kicking out 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque

Tata Motors took the opportunity at the 2020 Auto Expo to reveal two new concepts as the Sierra EV design study marked the return of the iconic nameplate and the HBX concept shows serious off-roading and adventure mentality of the H2X concept that will spawn a micro SUV during the course of this year. Alongside, Tata also unveiled the seven-seater Gravitas premium SUV based on the Harrier.

The Gravitas debuted in Buzzard guise at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last March and the production model retains most of its design cues. It does not look substantially different from the five-seater Harrier unless you are an eagle-eyed viewer. The Gravitas will enter showrooms before or during the festive season and it will compete against a range of SUVs in the premium space.

The Gravitas differs from Harrier when looked from the sides as it gets a longer rear overhang with a roof bulge to accommodate the third row of seats. We do expect the Gravitas to be sold as a six-seater as well as a seven-seater with the former getting a middle row captain seating arrangement. The equipment list mimics the Harrier as well with a touchscreen infotainment positioned in the middle of the dash.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec70 diesel engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is the same unit found in the Harrier and gets sourced from Fiat. The oil-burner is also used in Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

The motor has been retuned to develop 170 PS in the BSVI compliant Harrier from 140 PS. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard in the Harrier as well as Gravitas and as an option, a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Hyundai is employed.

Tata has begun the new year with a bang by unleashing Altroz premium B2 segment hatchback and Nexon EV alongside the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.