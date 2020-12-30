Tata Gravitas To Debut On 26th January – 72nd Republic Day of India

The Tata Gravitas will be available with a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel mill, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol powerplant will be offered later

Tata Gravitas is one of the most anticipated vehicles by Tata Motors right now, alongside the HBX. The Gravitas has been spotted multiple times in India, during road tests, and was previously scheduled to launch by the end of this year. Sadly, 2020 has been a difficult year for the automotive industry, and the launch of the Gravitas got delayed to early 2021.

Now, we have received confirmation that the production-spec Gravitas will officially debut on 26th January 2021, i.e., on India’s 72nd independence day. Previously, Mahindra & Mahindra had used a similar strategy with the second-gen Thar; it debuted on 15th August 2020 (74th Independence day of India), and launched on 2nd October 2020 (Gandhi Jayanti).

The Tata Gravitas is essentially a three-row version of the Harrier, and it is expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations. It will be based on the same OmegaArc platform, which has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. The exterior design of the Gravitas will be similar to Harrier, with slight changes to the rear. The taillight design will be different, and the roof will be stepped-up towards the back to liberate more space in the third row.

The rear overhand will be longer on the Gravitas, increasing the length of the SUV, but the wheelbase is expected to remain unchanged. The interior styling will be the same on both the vehicles, although we expect the Gravitas to get different upholstery options. The equipment level will also be the same.

Under the hood, the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre ‘Kyrotec’ engine will be available. This turbo-diesel motor can generate 170 PS and 350 Nm, and will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre petrol motor is also expected to join the range at a later stage, and will also be offered on the Harrier.

The Tata Gravitas is expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1 lakh over the Gravitas. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming 7-seater Hyundai Creta (Alcazar).