Tata Gravitas Six-Seater SUV Not Launching This Year – Report

Tata Motors has reportedly pushed back the launch of the Gravitas three-row SUV to early 2021

Tata Motors has been on a launch spree ever since it debuted the Nexon back in late 2017. The following couple of years were busy for the brand as new models, limited editions, expansion of variants and facelifts continued to pour in. Just in second half of 2018, Tata introduced the mildly updated Tigor, Tiago NRG, Nexon Kraz, Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP.

In 2019, the homegrown manufacturer debuted the Harrier as early as January before the arrival of H2X concept, Altroz, Altroz EV and Buzzard at the Geneva Motor Show. The product lineup took a full circle in the early parts of this year as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon made their presence felt while the all-electric Nexon EV and production-spec Altroz came into the fore along with the updated MY2020 Harrier.

Tata intends to keep its vehicle range fresh to the customers and thus the regular updates to its models. However, the health crisis has certainly taken a toll on its brand new launches. At the 2020 Auto Expo in February, Tata unveiled the Sierra EV concept and production-spec Gravitas – the three-row version of the Harrier while the more conventional HBX concept also made its way to the show floor.

The Gravitas and the road-going version of the HBX are the next launches in the pipeline but Tata appears to wait for quite a while until the market recovers. According to TimesNow, the Gravitas launch has been pushed back by a few months to early 2021. It was expected to go on sale during this festive season initially.

The Gravitas addresses the family-based customers wanting to have a three-row arrangement in their mid-size SUV and it will compete against recently launched MG Hector Plus, upcoming Creta seven-seater and the next generation Mahindra XUV500 bound for next year. Based on the same OMEGA platform, it only has minor visual differences compared to the five-seater Harrier.

To accommodate the additional row, the Gravitas is 63 mm longer, 72 mm wider and 80 mm taller than the regular Harrier while sharing the same wheelbase length. The BSVI compliant 2.0-litre FCA-sourced four-cylinder diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm will continue to be employed, paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT.