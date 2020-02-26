Tata Gravitas Six-Seater SUV India Launch Expected In August

Tata Gravitas is powered by a BSVI compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm

Tata Motors made a lasting impression at the 2020 edition of the Indian Auto Expo hosted in Greater Noida by revealing new concepts like the HBX and rather surprisingly the Sierra EV. They were accompanied by forthcoming models like the Gravitas. The six-seater SUV is the extended version of the five-seater Harrier and it will be positioned as the flagship SUV.

It is based on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture as the its five-seater sibling and has almost identical design cues, barring the extended rear overhang and taller roof to accommodate the third row of seats for occupants as well as mildly updated rear end. The Gravitas made its global debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show last March under the Buzzard nameplate.

Its domestic launch will likely happen in August 2020 and it could be priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 21.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will certainly help in the homegrown brand expanding its premium portfolio. Under the bonnet, the Gravitas derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec70 diesel engine. The BSVI compliant motor is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The Fiat-sourced four-cylinder powertrain can also be found in Tata Gravitas’ rivals such as Jeep Compass and MG Hector with identical power and torque outputs. It is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai will be offered as an option in the top-end variants.

The Gravitas is also based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and some of the key exterior features are 17-inch alloy wheels, larger quarter glass area and restyled LED tail lamps. The interior comprises of an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, nine-speaker audio, leather seat upholstery, and six-way powered adjustable driver seat.

It also gets dedicated air conditioning vents with individual blower controls for the final row and the middle captain seats have 60:40 split setup and sliding function. In the Tata Gravitas, e-parking brake is another notable equipment.