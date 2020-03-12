Tata Gravitas Rivaling 7-Seater Version Of Hyundai Creta Rendered

The 7-seater version of the 2020 Hyundai Creta could compete against the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas, as well as the next-gen Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai Motor is all set to launch the next-gen version of its mid-size SUV Creta in the country in less than a week’s time. While the Creta is only available in a 5-seat format, a long-wheelbase 7-seat version of the car has been speculated to be brought to the market, since last year.

Now, the 7-seat car has been rendered, with the wheelbase of the next-gen Creta being extended, and the addition of a rear overhang. Apart from the stretch, the SUV retains all its styling elements including the large cascading grille at the front, the split-headlamp design etc. The car also sits on a different set of alloy wheels, as compared to the upcoming 2020 5-seat Creta.

Tata is working on a 7-seat version of the Harrier called the Gravitas, and Mahindra will be launching the new-gen XUV500 next year, which also is a 7-seat car by the way. Hence, if launched, the 7-seat Hyundai Creta will be directly pitted against these two in the Indian market.

The 7-seat version of the Hyundai Creta could be offered with the same powertrains as the donor car i.e. a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that generates 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque; a 1.5-litre diesel motor which is rated at 115 PS/250 Nm; and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which puts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

However, if the 7-seat Creta does make it to production next year, we expect it to be offered with the same set of features as the car it is based on. That being said, the upcoming Creta is already packed up to the brim with features. Hyundai has equipped the mid-size SUV with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 7-inch digital display for the instrument cluster and much more!

Since the 7-seat Creta will be slotted above the 2020 Creta, expect it to be offered at a premium price over the latter as well. Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of the upcoming second-gen Creta, but we expect it to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).