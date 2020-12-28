Tata Gravitas Likely To Launch In 6- And 7-Seater Configurations

Expected to be launched in early 2021, Tata is likely to offer the Gravitas SUV in two configurations – 6-seater and 7-seater

First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the ‘Buzzard’, Tata Gravitas is expected to launch in India by early next year. It will become Tata’s new flagship vehicle upon its launch, and prices are expected to begin from Rs. 15 lakh. It will compete against the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500 in the Indian market.

Regular readers might be aware that the Gravitas is essentially an elongated Harrier with three-row seating. Our sources suggest that Tata will be offering a 6-seater as well as a 7-seater version of the SUV in India. The 6-seater model will feature captain chairs in the second row, which will give the rear-passenger cabin an upmarket feel. The 7-seater version will have regular bench seats in the middle row.

Regardless of the seating configuration, the third-row seats will be bench-type only, with a folding mechanism to improve boot space when not in use. As for its competitors, the MG Hector Plus is only available as a 6-seater SUV, while the XUV500 is only offered as a 7-seater model.

The Gravitas won’t be the first Tata to offer multiple seating configurations. Previously, the Hexa MPV was also offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations, with a similar setup as well. The 6-seater Hexa came with a pair of captain seats in the middle row, while the 7-seater version has a bench seat for the second row. The rear seats were bench seats for both the variants, just like it will be on the Gravitas.

To accommodate the extra row of seats at the back, the Gravitas will be longer than the Harrier, although the wheelbase will be of the same length. Also, to improve the headroom for the last row, Tata will offer the Gravitas with a stepped-roof design. Other visual differences on the Gravitas will include a pair of silver-painted roof-rails that integrate into the C-pillar, and redesigned taillights.

Powering the Tata Gravitas will be the same 2.0-litre ‘KRYOTEC II’ engine that does duty on the Harrier. This inline-4 turbo-diesel powerplant is good for a maximum power of 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.