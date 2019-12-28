Tata Gravitas Launch At 2020 Auto Expo With 2.0L 170 PS Diesel Engine

Advertisements

Tata Gravitas gets an additional row of seats compared to the Harrier for accommodating two more passengers

Tata Motors has lineup a slew of new launches in the opening quarter of the new year. The Altroz premium hatchback rivalling Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 primarily will go on sale on January 22 while the facelifted versions of Tiago and Tigor with BSVI engines are also expected to make public premiere at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

The biennial motoring show will also see the debut of the Gravitas. Codenamed H7X, the Gravitas’ name was officially revealed only a few weeks ago. It is essentially the seven-seater version of the Harrier that entered the domestic market with high anticipation at the beginning of this year. To differentiate itself from the regular five-seater, Tata will introduce some notable updates.

The OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) platform based Tata Gravitas made its world debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March under the Buzzard moniker. The road-going version looks almost similar to what we have seen in Switzerland judging by the spy pictures. The Gravitas has a longer rear overhang compared to the Harrier to accommodate an additional row for two occupants.

Consequently, it is 62 mm longer than the five-seater sibling and the difference can be observed behind the B-pillar and the LED tail lamps have indeed been redesigned. For ample headroom for the third row, the gravitas gets a bump on the roof. The wheelbase and the width of the seven-seater could remain identical as the Harrier while it could boast a set of new alloy wheels.

The Gravitas will more likely use the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec diesel engine with BSVI compliance. It is believed to deliver a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. This makes the Gravitas 30 PS more powertrain than the Harrier at its current state. However, the five-seater is said to receive the same powertrain in its BSVI avatar.

The engine could be mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit sourced from Hyundai. The interior will largely remain unaltered compared to the Harrier but new equipment such as a sunroof could be on board to spice up the proceedings.