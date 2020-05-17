Tata Gravitas India Launch Expected In August, HBX By Diwali 2020

Tata Gravitas uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm while the HBX will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor

Tata Motors showcased the HBX concept, seven-seater version of the Harrier known as the Gravitas and Sierra EV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in early February. The Gravitas made its global debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show under the Buzzard name before showing its face to the Indian public at the biennial motoring show.

The Gravitas has already been caught on camera testing several times and compared to its five-seater sibling, it gets necessary changes to accommodate the third row of seats. The major changes between them can be clearly seen from the side view as the Gravitas features a longer rear overhang and a roof buying with larger side windows.

The third row can be accessed courtesy of the folding centre row. The addition of two more passengers has enabled modification to the rear of the Gravitas compared to the Harrier as well. It boasts a more upright profile with a redesigned bootlid and a new rear bumper while a black strip runs between the tail lamps.

It will likely go on sale by August 2020 in a price range between Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Diesel engine developing 170 PS and 350 Nm, and will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AT. The Gravitas’ launch will be followed by the market debut of what could be dubbed the Hornbill.

The micro SUV is based on the HBX concept and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Renault Kwid and Mahindra KUV NXT. The resemblances between the HBX and its production avatar will be high and it will be the second model to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture following the Altroz premium hatchback.

The Hornbill could go on sale during this festive season around Diwali and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine producing 86 horsepower. The engine will be paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Besides its attractive looks, the Hornbill will also be brimmed with features on the inside.