Tata Gravitas First TVC Revealed Following Auto Expo Debut

Tata has officially revealed the six-seat Gravitas in India, which will go on to become the manufacturer’s flagship SUV in the country when launched in H1 FY20-21

Tata Motors showcased the production-ready version of its upcoming flagship SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, and now the homegrown carmaker has released a TVC featuring the car in all its glory. The ‘Gravitas’ is basically a six-seat version of the Harrier SUV, and will be launched in the country in the coming months.

The six-seat Gravitas measures 4,661 mm in length and stands 1,786 mm tall, which makes it 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller than the five-seat car it is based on. However, the width as well as the wheelbase of both the Gravitas and the Harrier, remain the same at 1,894 mm and 2,741 mm respectively.

As compared to the Harrier in terms of external design, the Gravitas gets the same front fascia, as well as the side profile up to the C-pillar; after which the latter gets a rear overhang over the Harrier. The six-seat SUV also gets a stepped roof, which makes for more head room for the rear passengers.

Inside the cabin, the Gravitas gets a dual-tone black and white interior theme, which makes the car’s cabin feel premium. The car gets two captain seats in the middle row, while the third row is a bench-type seat. However, most of the cabin remains the same as the Harrier SUV.

Under the hood, the Gravitas gets the same BS6-compliant 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that has been introduced with the BS6-compliant version of the Harrier. The said engine churns out 170 PS of maximum power, along with 350 Nm peak torque. The car can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a Hyundai-sourced 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Tata has confirmed that the Gravitas will be launched in the country in the first half of FY 2020-21. The three-row SUV will likely be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the price of its 5-seat sibling, which is currently priced in the range of Rs 13.69 to 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Upon launch, the Tata Gravitas will directly compete against the likes of the upcoming three-row SUV based on the MG Hector called the Hector Plus, as well as the Mahindra XUV500, among other SUVs.