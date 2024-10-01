Tata Garners 41,000+ Unit Sales In September 2024 In India

The total passenger vehicle sales for Tata stood at 41,313 units in September 2024 as against 45,317 units with a YoY volume drop of 9 per cent

In Q2 FY25, the passenger vehicle industry experienced a retail decline of over 5 per cent in Vahan registrations compared to the same period in FY24, largely due to subdued consumer demand and seasonal influences. However, industry offtake remained substantially higher than registrations, as manufacturers anticipated a robust start to the festive season, leading to a continued accumulation of stocks.

Additionally, electric vehicle sales in the personal segment were impacted by the expiration of registration and road tax waivers in key states. Fleet EV sales also remained under pressure, due to the end of FAME II benefits and the exclusion of the fleet segment from the PM-eDRIVE scheme. Tata Motors reported wholesales of 1,30,753 units in Q2 FY25.

This reflects a 6 per cent drop compared to Q2 FY24, as the company was said to have aligned wholesales with lower-than-anticipated retail demand to manage channel inventory more effectively. During the quarter, Tata Motors launched the Curvv, which has been well-received, garnering strong bookings across all its powertrains.

Initial deliveries have already begun, and the company plans to scale up production in Q3 to meet growing demand. Additionally, the introduction of the higher-range Nexon EV has bolstered Tata’s electric vehicle portfolio. According to the brand, registrations picked up pace towards the end of the month which augurs well for the festive period ahead.

In September 2024, Tata garnered 41,063 units as against 44,809 units in September 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 8 per cent. Last month also saw Tata selling 4,680 electric vehicles in the local market as against 6,050 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 23 per cent in India.

Only a few days ago, Tata launched the CNG variant of the Nexon, equipped with twin-cylinder technology. It has already confirmed the launch of the Harrier EV in the final quarter of this FY.