Tata FY2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Harrier, Altroz

In the Financial Year 2020, Tata Motors ended up fourth with a total of 1,31,197 units as against 2,10,143 units during the same period in the previous fiscal with year-on-year sales de-growth of 38 per cent. The decline was massive but the whole industry faced sales drops except Renault in the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

The Tiago was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic range last FY and its sales tally explained why the company faced a huge overall sales slump. The budget hatchback posted a total of 49,365 units as against 92,369 units during the same period in FY2019 with 47 per cent de-growth.

Just as the Tiago, the Nexon also recorded negative sales growth but it was not as low as that of the former. The compact SUV competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport recorded 43,260 units as against 55,008 units with 21 per cent decline.

Model FY 2020 FY 2019 Growth Tata Tiago 49,365 92,369 -47% Tata Nexon 43,260 55,008 -21% Tata Harrier 12,856 4,363 195% Tata Tigor 10,049 25,804 -61% Tata Altroz 8,458 0 – Tata Zest 3,684 11,156 -67% Tata Hexa 2,160 7,547 -71% Tata Safari Storme 1,104 5,664 -81% Tata Bolt 261 1,682 -84% Tata Sumo 0 6,174 – Tata Nano 0 376 – Total 1,31,197 2,10,143 -38%

The Harrier finished third with a total of 12,856 units as against 4,363 units with sales increase of 195 per cent. This was mainly due to the fact that the mid-size SUV went on sale only in January 2019 as it completed just three months in the previous FY. The Tigor compact sedan came home fourth with a total of 19,049 units.

Compared to the top three, the Tigor’s popularity has certainly decreased in recent times and it was evident from its negative YoY growth of 61 per cent as 25,804 units were sold in FY2019. All these four models had received facelifts earlier this year as Tata stuck to its strategy of constantly updating its portfolio to bring in a refreshed vibe.

The Zest finished sixth behind the Altroz premium hatchback that went on sale only in January 2020. In its short span, the Baleno rival garnered 8,458 units and it will be a key player in Tata registering volumes into the near future. The Hexa saw a total of 2,160 units with 71 per cent de-growth while the Safari Storme posted just over 1,100 units.

The Bolt on the other hand recorded just 261 units. Tata Motors will be launching the HBX concept based micro SUV likely later this year while the arrival of the three-row Harrier, Buzzard, is also expected during the course of 2020.