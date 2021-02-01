Tata Founders Edition Launched With JRD Tata Signage & New Logo

Tata Founders Edition is exclusive to Tata Group employees and it gets a special signage and Tata badge with blue background

Tata Motors has made available Founders Edition of its domestic passenger car portfolio comprising of Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan, Nexon compact SUV, Harrier mid-size SUV and Altroz premium hatch. The Founders Edition is exclusive to Tata Group’s employees though as not everyone can buy it, and it features the bespoke JRD Tata Signage and a special Tata emblem with a blue background.

The Tata Founders Edition celebrates the brand’s 75 years in existence. Tata Motors was guided by JRD (Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy) Tata, an unparalleled visionary who laid the foundation for the homegrown manufacturer. The Founders Edition also gets the exclusive Founders Edition postcards from Iconic Series and photo frame and interested Tata Group employees can enroll their interest in buying it online.

The JRD Tata Signage is grafted just above the front fender creases and on the dashboard along with the rear pillars. The homegrown manufacturer is no stranger to introducing special editions and only a few days ago, the Tiago gained a limited edition based on the XT variant. The Dark Edition in the Harrier has received tremendous attention amongst customers and it will likely be expanded to other models as well.



Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the new Safari next in the domestic market and is expected to be priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seater version of the Harrier debuted in its production form at the 2020 Auto Expo last February. It is based on the same OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture as the Harrier and gets subtle frontal changes.

In the third quarter of the existing financial year, Tata Motors recorded its highest sales in recent memory and its monthly volumes recorded triple-digit YoY growths as well. One of the main reasons for the consistent volume sales in H2 2020 was the debut of the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with the updated Harrier.



The HBX concept based micro SUV will also launch in the second half of this year and it will likely help in strengthening the brand’s position in the mass market space.

