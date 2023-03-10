Tata Feb 2023 Model Wise Sales – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier

Tata posted a total of 42,865 units in February 2023 as against 39,980 units with a YoY growth of 7 per cent

In the month of February 2023, Tata Motors’ Nexon continued to sit at the top of the sales charts with a total of 13,914 units as against 12,259 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive growth of 14 per cent. The Punch micro SUV sat second with a domestic tally of 11,169 units against 9,592 units in Feb 2022.

This led to a YoY volume increase of 16 per cent. The Tiago entry-level hatchback posted a total of 7,457 unit sales as against 4,489 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales surge of 66 per cent. The Tiago endured the highest YoY growth last month within the brand’s domestic stable.

The rest of the lineup could not register positive sales growth though as the Altroz premium hatchback managed a total of 3,955 units as against 5,011 units in February 2022 with a YoY negative growth of 21 per cent. The Tigor compact sedan posted 3,064 units against 4,091 units with a YoY sales decline of 25 per cent.

Tata Models (YoY) February 2023 Sales February 2022 Sales Tata Nexon (14%) 13,914 12,259 Tata Punch (16%) 11,169 9,592 Tata Tiago (66%) 7,457 4,489 Tata Altroz (-21%) 3,955 5,011 Tata Tigor (-25%) 3,064 4,091 Tata Harrier (-22%) 2,054 2,619 Tata Safari (-35%) 1,252 1,919 Total (7%) 42,865 39,980

The Tata Harrier midsize SUV recorded a total of 2,054 units as against 2,619 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales de-growth of 22 per cent. The Safari three-row SUV finished last with a total of 1,252 units against 1,919 units with a YoY fall of 35 per cent. Both SUVs gained variant rejig and feature additions recently.

Tata continued to be the third largest car producer in the country last month behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. It is currently developing the facelifted Nexon based on the design cues from Curvv.

Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Safari and Nexon, ICE iteration of the Curvv and Harrier EV next year in India. It is also working on the new Sierra and a bunch of other models that are waiting to arrive in the distant future.