Tata Feb 2020 Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh -Hexa, Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

With the deadline to comply with BS6 emission norms fast approaching, Tata is working on clearing its remaining BS4 stock to avoid piling up unsold inventory

If you were planning to buy a Tata car, this might be the best time to invest in one since the homegrown carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on a host of BS4-compliant cars in its line-up including Hexa, Harrier, Zest, Bolt, Tigor, Nexon, Safari Storme and Tiago as well.

Here is the detailed list of the BS4 Tata cars that are available with extra benefits in February 2020 –

1) Tata Hexa

The seven-seat Hexa is set to be replaced by the upcoming Gravitas in Tata’s line-up. However, Tata has confirmed that the Hexa will be updated to comply with the latest emission norms, and will be launched in the coming months. As of now, the carmaker is offering cash benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh and additional exchange benefits up to Rs 50,000 with the BS4 Hexa.

2) Tata Harrier

The carmaker revealed the BS6-compliant version of the Harrier at the 2020 Auto Expo with some cosmetic changes, a more powerful engine and the option of an automatic transmission. The BS4 Harrier puts out 140 PS of power and 350 Nm torque, and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.3 lakh with the SUV in order to clear the remaining BS4 stock.

3) Tata Zest

The Tata Zest failed to make a name for itself in the compact sedan space in the country, and the manufacturer will be discontinuing the Zest completely once the BS6 emission norms come into effect. Hence, dealerships are offering benefits of up to Rs 90,000 with the Zest.

The car comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol motor that generates 90PS of maximum power and 140 Nm peak torque, along with a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre diesel engine available in two states of tune – 75 PS/190 Nm and 90 PS/200 Nm.

4) Tata Bolt

The launch of the Tiago hatch jeopardized the sales of the Bolt; which is the hatchback twin of the Zest, and comes with the same petrol and diesel (75 PS/190 Nm only) powertrains as the sedan. Dealers across the country are offering benefits up to Rs 80,000 on the Indica Vista’s successor, which is priced between Rs 5.29 – 7.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Just like the Zest, the Bolt will also not see the light of day once BS6 norms are implemented.

5) Tata Tigor

Tata launched the BS6 facelifted version of the Tigor last month, yet dealerships are yet to clear the existing BS4 stock. Since Tata has decided to stop production of small diesel engines, the diesel variants of the BS4 Tigor are being offered with benefits up to Rs 70,000, while the petrol trims get discounts of up to Rs 60,000.

6) Tata Nexon

A mid-life facelift for the Nexon was launched at the same event as the Tigor, and the sub-4m SUV has also been made to comply with the latest emission norms, but unlike the Tigor, the Nexon retains both its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as the 1.5-litre diesel unit. Now Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 55,000 on the pre-facelift BS4 model of the Nexon.

7) Tata Safari Storme

Tata Motors decided to discontinue the iconic Safari Storme last year, which left many of us whining. However, some dealerships are yet to clear their inventory and hence you can avail benefits up to Rs 55,000 on the SUV, subject to availability.

The Safari Storme comes equipped with the same 2.2-litre Varicor 400 diesel engine as the Hexa, which is offered in two different states of tune. The lower state of tune is rated at 150 PS/320 Nm, while in the higher state of tune, the said engine belts out 156 PS of maximum power and a massive 400 Nm peak torque.

8) Tata Tiago

The BS4 Tiago gets the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and 1.05-litre three-cylinder diesel engines as its sedan twin, the Tigor. Tiago also recently received a facelift along with BS6-compliance, and hence, unsold stock is offered with benefits up to Rs 50,000 for diesel variants, while the petrol trims are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 45,000.